Hrithik Roshan, Shatrughan Sinha support Sonam Wangchuk: ‘This sounds true’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has supported educator, innovator and activist Sonam Wangchuk who has been on an indefinite hunger strike to protest the NEET exam leak and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Hrithik joined many other voices from the Hindi film industry including Sonakshi Sinha, Kiran Rao, Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah. Hrithik’s support came amid news that Wangchuk, who has been protesting at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, was taken by the Delhi Police to Safdarjung Hospital in south Delhi on Saturday morning. Delhi Police said the move complied with the directions of the Delhi High Court and cited Wangchuk’s deteriorating health condition. He was on day 21 of his strike today.

Hrithik Roshan stands with Sonam Wangchuk

“This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies,” Hrithik wrote on social media late on Friday night, while re-sharing a video of Wangchuk that actor Lisa Ray had posted. In the video, Wangchuk questioned public silence over alleged exam paper leaks and said over 20 students took their own lives. He said that students work hard all their lives to prepare for and succeed in exams for doctors and engineers.

“And even those examinations are rigged. So, it means a lot for those young souls and their families. But also it means a lot for you, because the doctors who will treat you and your children are going to be those who cheated, were never good for becoming a doctor. These engineers will build the buildings in which your grandchildren will be buried alive,” he added. He said if we don’t take action today, we are ‘condemned’ to keep dying like animals.

Hrithik Roshan Instagram Story Hrithik Roshan Instagram Story

Sonakshi Sinha: ‘I can’t stay silent any longer’

Hrithik is the first major star to openly support Wangchuk’s stance. Earlier, actor Sonakshi Sinha said she could not remain silent, especially at a time when others had chosen not to say anything. “I’ve never made a public statement like this before, but I can’t stay silent any longer. We all know Sonam Wangchuk. We know what he has done for the country, his achievements, and the many honours he has received. For the past 18 days, he has been on a hunger strike without food. And why? Because he is fighting for the future of children, a future he believes is being pushed towards ruin,” the actor said.

Also Read | Swara Bhasker on why Bollywood isn’t backing Sonam Wangchuk: ‘They saw what happened to me’

Shatrughan Sinha proud of daughter Sonakshi

On Friday night, her father and actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha said Sonakshi has made him proud by speaking openly: “Climate activist, education reformer @Wangchuk66 has been peacefully protesting on an indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi in support of the younger generation, Gen Z/’Cockroach Janta Party’ over the NEET UG Exam Paper Leak. He has been on a fast unto death for a right cause since almost 3 weeks, with failing health. Since past few days, several political leaders, many political parties & personalities, celebrities, influencers & activists of the country & abroad have come out in his support. Keeping his poor well being which is at a critical stage now, the Govt, concerned authorities, our hon’ble PM @narendramodi & @PMOIndia must fulfill his demands & intervene immediately & take necessary measures to end this protest soon sooner the better.”

He wrote about Sonakshi, “Save Wangchuk ! Pride of my family, my darling daughter #SonakshiSinha makes me more proud today, by coming out boldly, openly with her timely response. Sharing her views on this matter for your information too! Save Wangchuk! Jai Hind!.”