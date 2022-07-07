scorecardresearch
Hrithik Roshan shares video of Rakesh Roshan’s exercise routine, says ‘My dad is cooler than me.’ Watch

Hrithik Roshan thinks his father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan is much fitter and cooler than the Bollywood star. Here's the reason why.

Hrithik Roshan shared a video of his father.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan recently took to Instagram to share a video of his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan. In the said clip, senior Roshan, dressed in his fitness gear, is seen lifting some serious weight.

An obviously proud Hrithik captioned his video post, “Goals! #mydadiscoolerthanme, #mydadisfitterthanmetoo, #whattodo.”

 

As soon as Hrithik shared his post, a number of his fans and friends rushed to comment nice things about the clip, with Farhan Akhtar writing, “Awesome.” Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan simply wrote, “Wowwwww.” Meanwhile, fans were not far behind as they too dropped compliments for both Rakesh and Hrithik. One admirer commented, “World’s best dad.” Another user wrote, “Rakesh sir giving goals indeed.” Yet another person wrote, “He looks so much younger.”

Hrithik Roshan shares updates from his work and life with fans via social media on a fairly regular basis. Recently, the actor had dropped a video of himself and his team where they were seen playing a round of dumb charades, like old friends.

Also Read |The best and worst Tamil movies of 2022 so far: Vikram, Beast, Valimai, Don

On the work front, Hrithik has been busy. He currently has two features in his belt — Actioner Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, and the official Hindi remake of the hit Tamil movie Vikram Vedha. Saif also stars in the film; the original had R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi playing the lead roles.

