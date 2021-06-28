scorecardresearch
Monday, June 28, 2021
Hrithik Roshan shares sizzling new photo, ex-wife Sussanne Khan says ‘you look 21’

Hrithik Roshan’s new photo has R Madhavan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Nushrratt Bharuccha impressed. The best comment, however, came from his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

June 28, 2021
hrithik sussanneThe uber fit actor Hrithik Roshan is seen flaunting his abs in the shirtless photo and video. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan/Instagram)

Hrithik Roshan’s new photos and videos have his colleagues from Bollywood impressed. The uber fit actor is seen flaunting his abs in the shirtless video as he looks completely tanned. The actor’s fans called his look absolutely lit, and R Madhavan, Abhishek Bachchan, Tiger Shroff and Nushrratt Bharuccha joined the conversation as well.

The best comment, however, came from Hrithik’s ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan. “You look 21,” she wrote.

 

R Madhavan, meanwhile, called Hrithik a legend. “This man is what legends are made of… I am so inspired. This brother of mine is MY MOTIVATION. @hrithikroshan.”

Abhishek Bachchan commented with a flexed arm as Nushrratt wrote, “Oh my god.”

His War co-star Tiger Shroff commented, “Baap”. A fan replied to Tiger’s comment saying, “Ek hi word me explain kar diya.” Hrithik replied to this saying, “Arre usse main seekh raha hoon . To baap kaun hua?”

A fan said, “The FIGHTER is Comming 😍🔥🔥,” referring to Hrithik’s next movie. The actor replied, “he very much is. Yes sir.”

