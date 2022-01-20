Hrithik Roshan shares mom Pinky’s impressive fitness journey that started at 58: ‘Never too late, do it for your kids’

Actor Hrithik Roshan is impressed with his mother, Pinky Roshan and her determination to stay fit. He took to Instagram and shared a video of her working out, and mentioned in his lengthy post that she started working out at the age of 58. He also thanked his followers for supporting her in this journey, and said that his mother now feels a ‘sense of community’. In the videos, Pinky is seen pulling a rope, and crossing over blocks.

Hrithik wrote, “To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age. A big big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless , joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days , we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on insta . So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day.”

Pinky had earlier shared a photo, without a caption.

He concluded, “My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it’s too late for them . It’s NEVER too late . Do it for your kids. They will love you for it.” Shibani Dandekar sent many hearts, and Preity Zinta wrote, “Wow!”

Hrithik Roshan turned 48 this month, and was flooded with love from celebrities, families and fans alike. Pinkie had penned an emotional note to him, calling him an ‘institution in himself’, and said that he was ‘born to give life to others’.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film War. He has other films in the pipeline, including Krrish 4 and Fighter with Deepika Padukone.