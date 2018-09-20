Hrithik Roshan shares first look of Sanjay Khan’s autobiography The Best Mistakes of My Life

Sanjay Khan has acted in more than 40 films. Sanjay Khan has acted in more than 40 films.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan’s autobiography The Best Mistakes of My Life is all set for a grand Diwali launch. The book’s cover, which has a young and handsome Sanjay, was shared today by Hrithik Roshan on Twitter.

Hrithik tweeted, “He is the original Khan and what a story he has to tell. Sanjay Khan’s autobiography is going to be out soon. Here’s the first look of his autobiography titled ‘The Best Mistakes of My Life.'”

The veteran actor’s autobiography will present an honest and in-depth account of Sanjay Khan’s life – his entry and career in the Hindi film industry, relationships, friendships, adventures and accidents.

Sanjay Khan has acted in more than 40 films and produced and directed films like Chandi Sona, Kala Dhanda Gore Log and the television classic The Sword of Tipu Sultan. He has also received numerous awards.

