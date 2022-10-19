Hrithik Roshan shares cryptic post about brain focusing on the ‘negative’ after Vikram Vedha fails at box office

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan recently shared an interesting link to a post on his Instagram story. The said post discussed how our brain tends to focus on a negative thing way more than a tiny faction of something that has turned out favourably. Roshan shared the story with an OK hand emoji. The said post had also been liked by actor Varun Dhawan.

In one of the slides of the post, the user, to illustrate their point, gives the example of a social media post and the likes and comments it receives and how they impact us. “The psychology of loss aversion shows us that our losses are 2.5x more powerful than our gains. So if you receive a negative comment on your posts, but you received two complimentary ones, you will likely go to bed thinking about the negative one,” read a slide.

While all of us are vulnerable to social media trolls, celebrities are even more so, since many feel the need to state their opinion on every little thing the person says or does, thereby invading into their privacy relentlessly.

Recently, Hrithik’s latest release, Vikram Vedha, which saw him playing the role of an unruly, rugged gangster, failed to do the expected numbers at the box office. The film, a Hindi remake of the Tamil original by Pushkar-Gayatri, also starred Saif Ali Khan. Despite good reviews, the film is struggling at the box office. Hrithik, however, shared a sweet note about going through the journey of Vedha, writing in a social media post, “Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic. I will always be grateful to my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha. I let go With love and gratitude (sic).”

Hrithik Roshan is now looking forward to actioner Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.