Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Hrithik Roshan’s throwback selfie features girlfriend Saba Azad sitting on a bench, See photo

Hrithik Roshan took to social media and treated fans to an unseen picture from his vacation in London with his ladylove Saba Azad.

Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan drops new picture with Saba Azad. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

From attending weddings and movie screenings to vacationing together, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are breaking the internet with new pictures every day. Recently, Hrithik took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture of girlfriend, actor Saba. In the photo, Saba is seen sitting on the bench, unaware of Hrithik, who’s trying to fit her in his selfie. The Rocket Boys actor’s facial expression is cute as she seemed confused.

Hrithik shared the picture and wrote, “Girl on a bench. Summer 2022. London.” Fans were quick enough to flood the comments section of the post. One fan wrote, “Both are looking amazing,” while another commented, “Best couple.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

A few days ago, the couple was spotted at Hrithik Roshan’s makeup artist Vijay Palande’s engagement party in Mumbai. The duo stepped out of their car with wide smiles on their faces. The actors, who were twinning in white outfits, struck poses for photographers.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad also attended Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s wedding reception in Mumbai. While the duo looked amazing in their outfits, a few trolls on Instagram criticised Saba’s green attire. However, Saba gave a befitting reply to the troll and wrote, “This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate – there are many like her out there – don’t be like Shruti – feel free to unfollow me. Incidentally, Shruti hasn’t met the block button yet – they shall be well acquainted soon!!” The troll’s comment read, “U were looking like chheeee, eeew, yaak, whatever you understand…Take it.”

Saba and Hrithik have been dating for a while now and the duo made it official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash when they walked the red carpet together.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 08:59:37 pm
