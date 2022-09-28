Hrithik Roshan on taking big risks in his career: ‘I am comfortable with making more mistakes, not hide so much’

Hrithik Roshan looks at films like he is a student of cinema. Even if he stars in an ensemble project, Hrithik insists he will find it as an opportunity to learn from his co-stars rather than be insecure with their presence.

The superstar’s last big screen outing was the action thriller War, which also featured actor Tiger Shroff. His latest Vikram Vedha sees him teaming up with actor Saif Ali Khan. In a group interview, Hrithik Roshan says two-hero projects are always “more fun.”

“I enjoy two hero films much more than my solo films because it’s really about the journey and it’s more fun for me. So, I rather do a two-hero film. Also, you know, it’s easier. I’d rather do a two-hero film or an ensemble film than a solo. Because there’s more for me to learn, there’s more for the audience to watch. It’s just fun. I don’t know why one would have insecurities,” he wonders.

Hrithik says as an artiste, one is tasked to do justice to the script in hand and if it requires more than one hero, so be it. “Because your job is to do your part and your job to the best of your ability. What more can you do? So yes, as a student of cinema, I enjoy watching two hero films, ensemble films. So why should I not do that same for my audience?”

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil hit of the same name, which had starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film has been directed by filmmaker-duo Pushkar-Gayatri, who had also helmed the original.

Hrithik, who features in the film as a dreaded gangster, says he is clear that he does not want to do films which are “superficial” and is constantly looking out for meaningful work. “The kind of roles I don’t want to do are all the things that I have not done! I don’t want to do films that are superficial. I want to do films and roles and characters that are deep,” he adds.

Hrithik says he is at a stage of his career where is raring to go all out and take “risks” by being more comfortable with his “flaws”. The superstar feels, especially with his last three outings — War, Super 30 and Kaabil, he has only been growing as a performer.

“I’m going to get more comfortable with making more mistakes, not hiding so much. I think over the last three films, I have been doing that well. I know that I have consistently been growing with each of my films. The time to take the risk is before the word action: How much of you are going to let go? How much are you going to just have faith and forget, let go and just be?

“So that is actually the moment where actors palpitate, that’s the risk, not box office, not the release. It’s that risk that actually matters. And that’s what I’ve been doing more of,” he adds. Vikram Vedha is set to open in cinemas this Friday.