Hrithik Roshan, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai’s next?

After receiving rave reviews for his latest film Super 30, it seems Hrithik Roshan is ready to be a part of yet another out-of-the box script. There are reports suggesting that he will be joining Dhanush for an Aanand L Rai film, and Sara Ali Khan will be the female protagonist. There are no details on the story yet, so we don’t know yet if Sara will be romancing any of these two male actors in the film.

Advertising

While Dhanush and Rai have worked together in Raanjhana (2013) where Dhanush played the character of Kundan Shankar, this will be the first time where the acclaimed director will get a chance to collaborate with Hrithik and Sara.

While more details about the movie are yet to be finalised, as per our source close to Colour Yellow Films, Aanand L Rai is already in talks with Hrithik and Sara for this upcoming movie.

The source tells us, “Sara Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan were approached for this movie after Dhanush. And while an official announcement is yet to happen, the makers are quite excited for it already.”

In the beginning of 2019, Colour Yellow had announced that they will be launching six exciting projects this year. “All these films will be different in scale and genres”, the spokesperson of Colour Yellow Productions had said.