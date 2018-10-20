Hrithik Roshan and Sajid Nadiadwala not in talks to join hands for Rohit Dhawan film

The rumours that Hrithik Roshan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have joined hands for a movie directed by Rohit Dhawan.

Speculations have been doing rounds for quite a while now that actor Hrithik Roshan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala have joined hands for a movie directed by Rohit Dhawan. But apparently, that is not true.

The makers have not even begun the casting as of now, and no actor has been confirmed. A source shared, “Rohit Dhawan has just locked the script of the film, the casting process hasn’t even begun yet.”

It was reported that Hrithik will star in a Rohit Dhawan directorial produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. He was said to begin filming the project after wrapping up his Yash Raj Films project that is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The untitled film is being shot in Italy and Tiger Shroff is also starring in it.

Sajid Nadiadwala is currently busy with the pre-production of films like Housefull 4, Kalank and Chhicchore and also the post-production of Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30.

