Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha to release in 100 countries

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha, a remake of the Tamil film of the same name, is set to release in 100 countries.

This is one of the biggest Bollywood releases this year, considering the number of countries where the Pushkar-Gayatri directorial will premiere.

Variety quoted producer Dhruv Sinha, head of overseas businesses at Reliance Entertainment, as saying, “With the star power of lead talent of Vikram Vedha, it has garnered tremendous love and appreciation from the audience and trade alike. Reliance Entertainment Overseas and Home Screen Entertainment teams have ensured the film reaches the widest audience across the globe.”

While Vikram Vedha will release at the same time in North America, the UK, New Zealand and Australia, countries where Bollywood films usually release around their Indian release date, the movie will also see a simultaneous release in regions where Hindi movies run after it has made a considerable business in conventional locations. Vikram Vedha will have a theatrical release in Japan, Russia, Panama and Peru on the same date too.

Vikram Vedha revolves around Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram and Hrithik Roshan’s Vedha who indulge in a cat-and-mouse chase and realise that nearly everything under the sun falls in the grey area.

The film releases on September 30 in cinemas.