Hrithik Roshan tries to teach Saif Ali Khan Alcoholia steps, forgets them himself: ‘Real Vikram-Vedha behave like this…’

Actor Hrithik Roshan attempted to teach Saif Ali Khan the steps to the song Alcoholia from their upcoming film, Vikram Vedha. Hrithik shared a video where he tries to do the steps and Saif joins in. Saif finally gives up by the end of it and says, “Okay whatever,” while Hrithik answers, “At least, you get the feeling of it…”

Hrithik posted the video with the caption, “The Real Vikram Vedha behave like this Vedha forgotten the step, teaching Vikram all wrong.”

The Real Vikram Vedha behave like this 😄😂 Vedha forgotten the step , teaching Vikram all wrong 🤓 pic.twitter.com/ExOYLrqA8W — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 27, 2022

Fans enjoyed the video and commented on the post, calling Hrithik ‘humble’ and appreciating his sense of humour. Another added, “Their bond is amazing.”

Written by Manoj Muntashir, and sung by Vishal-Shekhar, Snigdhajit Bhowmik and Ananya Chakraborty, Alcoholia is a dance number. Ganesh Hegde has choreographed the track. It is set inside a bar, where Hrithik is seen dancing to the song.

Hrithik is returning to the big screen after three years. His earlier film, War, was a blockbuster and crossed over Rs 300 crore at the box office. In a recent interview with Indian Express, Hrithik said that he isn’t as charismatic as Kabir from War or Vedha from Vikram Vedha. He emphasised the need for himself to differentiate between his on-screen characters and his actual personality, else there would be chaos. He said, “It’s okay that I am not as good as Kabir or Vedha. I am not. I am not that guy. These are handmade characters, that’s not me. It’s my work. It’s so important to demarcate and differentiate me as a person, from the person I am and the persona that I project on-screen. If I don’t separate the two, I will live in chaos. I will always live as a hungry soul, trying to get the applause all the time, trying to portray all of that in my real life. That would be traumatic.”

Vikram Vedha follows Saif’s Vikram as he chases down dreaded gangster, Vedha (Hrithik). The film will release on September 30.