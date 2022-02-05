Hrithik Roshan grabs rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s hand as he walks out of a cafe with her, fans call him ‘cute’

Hrithik Roshan went for dinner with actor-musician Saba Azad on Friday. The two were photographed outside a Mumbai cafe. As the paparazzi followed them as they made their way towards their car, Hrithik grabbed Saba’s hand while she hid her face with her hair.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on his Instagram account, Hrithik is seen in a chequered shirt over a white T-shirt. Saba also kept it simple and comfortable in her baggy blue jeans and a yellow top.

As the video came out, many fans of the actor were inquisitive about their relationship. An Instagram user commented on the video saying, “New friend ya new couple..!?!🙄🤔”. Another wrote, “Are they dating?” A few also gushed over how Hrithik offered his hand to Saba as they walked out of the restaurant. “He is kind cute they way he give her hand😚” they wrote.

Rumours about Hrithik dating Saba started doing the rounds when they were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai last week.

Saba made her debut with the 2008 film Dil Kabaddi. She then appeared in the lead role in 2011’s Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Last year, she also appeared in a segment in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She is currently seen in the web series Rocket Boys, which is streaming on SonyLIV.

Hrithik has a couple of projects lined up, including a Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.