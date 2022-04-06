Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni go on a double date at Pooja Bedi’s Goa bash. See inside pics

Those who praised ex-couple Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan for maintaining a strong relationship even after they’d split up will appreciate them even more, now that they’ve seemingly found new partners, and are happy to go on trips together. Hrithik and his rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad, and Sussanne and her rumoured boyfriend, Arslan Goni, were all spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday. It was later revealed that been partying together in Goa.

Pooja Bedi shared pictures from the get-together, which also saw Sussanne’s siblings Farah Khan Ali and Zayed Khan in attendance, along with director Abhishek Kapoor. Pooja shared several selfies from the bash, at which Hrithik wore a plain black tee, while Saba was in pink. Arslan wore a beachy shirt while Sussanne wore a classy black dress. Farah also shared several selfies from the bash, including one each with Hrithik, Sussanne and Arslan. Although there weren’t any pictures of the former couple together.

Childhood sweethearts Hrithik and Sussanne tied the knot in 2000 and separated in 2014. They have two sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan. The former couple is often spotted on movie outings and family gatherings together. During the first Covid-19-induced lockdown, Hrithik revealed in an Instagram post that Sussanne had decided to move in with him so that the family could be together.

Rumours of him dating Saba Azad, who was recently seen in the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys, began some weeks ago, when they were spotted at a Mumbai restaurant, hand-in-hand. They have since been seen together several times in public, and have also been exchanging sweet messages on social media.

Sussanne’s rumoured relationship with Arslan has been speculated for a little while longer. In December, he downplayed the rumours and told Bombay Times that they are simply ‘very good friends’.