Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend reviews Vikram Vedha, says she’s watched the film twice already: ‘I’m going to see it again, and again’

Hrithik Roshan was spotted in Mumbai on September 30 with girlfriend, Saba Azad, ahead of his film Vikram Vedha’s release. Videos show Hrithik and Saba heading towards their car when the paparazzi requests them to pose for a picture. While Hrithik was posing for the cameras, he called Saba back and asked her to pose along with him. The Vikram Vedha actor wore an all-black outfit and Saba was dressed in a comfy top.

Saba has been hyping Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan’s movie on social media and even before the release, she gave a shout out to the film and the team. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “One day to go!!!!!” She also added the hashtag #VikramVedha. In another note on Instagram Stories, she added a link and written, “Book your tickets here!!” The actor then revealed on social media that she has watched the movie twice and also congratulated the team. She wrote, “Congratulations to team Vikram Vedha for a super engaging film – I have seen it twice and I am going to see it again… and again!!”

Hrithik’s ex wife Sussanne Khan also praised the movie. She declared the film as a ‘blockbuster’ and wrote, “RA RA RA RA…Rooooom this is by far one of my favourite movies ever!!! Superrrrbly gripping and full of Thrillssss!!. “Congratulations @hrithikroshan @saifalikhan_online and the entire team… for this tremendous entertainer!!! this one is going to be a huggge BLOCKBUSTER 👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻😇😇😇.”

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil movie of the same name. After receiving positive reviews from the audience and critics, the film has collected between Rs. 11.25 to 12.25 crores at the box-office on its opening day. It is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, who also directed the original version. The action-thriller clashed with Mani Ratnam’s period drama Ponniyin Selvan: I.

Hrithik will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Fighter.