Impatient Hrithik Roshan just wants to get on with it in new video, and Saba Azad knows exactly what’s on in his mind. Watch

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad have never played it coy in front of the public, and they continued being forthright about their relationship on Tuesday as well, when Hrithik shared a new post on Instagram and Saba replied with an inside joke.

Hrithik shared a video of himself and his ‘team’, seated across a table with a grand spread in front of them. “Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do 😁 Foodies assemble!” the actor captioned the video, which panned across the table and paused on each person, while Hrithik appeared to roll his eyes with impatience in the background. Saba seemed to notice this as well, and she commented, “Hahahahahaha there’s that ‘ok can we eat already’ face ❤️❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Several people took to the comments section to react to Hrithik’s video. “Waiting to cook & feed @hrithikroshan 🙌🙌🙌 game on,” wrote chef Vicky Ratnani. “And we love you more than the food .. You are the BEST 😍❤️,” hairstylist Aalim Hakim commented. Hrithik’s Fighter co-star Deepika Padukone also dropped by, and wrote, “Hey! Wait for me!”

Dating rumours about Hrithik and Saba first began earlier this year, when they were spotted leaving a restaurant together hand-in-hand. They began dropping comments on each other’s social media posts and also attended an event together in Goa, where they posed for photographs with Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni. Pooja Bedi, who hosted the party, expressed her happiness at both Hrithik and Sussanne having found love again.

Hrithik and Saba appeared to make their relationship official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party recently, where they arrived together and posed for photographs. Hrithik will next be seen in the Vikram Vedha remake, while Saba last appeared in the streaming series Rocket Boys.