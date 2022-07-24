scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad hold hands as they return from European vacation, fans call them ‘super hit jodi’. See pics, videos

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad returned from their European vacation and were spotted at Mumbai airport.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 10:23:27 am
Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan with Saba Azad (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad returned from their European vacation and were spotted at the Mumbai airport, holding hands in the wee hours of Sunday. Photographers shared their photos and videos and of course, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the good-looking pair. The couple has been rumoured to be tying the knot soon, but they are yet to make any statement on the subject.

In the video, Hrithik and Saba hold hands while Hrithik’s mother Pinky walks behind them. Fans flooded the comment section with hearts, while one wrote, “One lucky girl with a Greek God.” Others referred to them as ‘cuties’ and ‘super hit jodi’.

Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Also Read |Impatient Hrithik Roshan just wants to get on with it in new video, and Saba Azad knows exactly what’s on in his mind. Watch

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier, Saba shared a video from their time together in France. She took a video of winding roads as she panned the camera towards the person behind the wheel of the convertible car. While she didn’t show Hrithik’s face in the video, the actor did tip his hat to the camera. Fans of course knew that it was Hrithik at the wheel. She also shared photos from a jazz club where they seemed to have the best time.

Hrithik and Saba have not held back from expressing their love for each other on social media. The two often leave comments on each other’s posts and engage in fun banter. The first time they made a public appearance was in Mumbai outside a restaurant a few months ago. At Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, they appeared together, holding hands, confirming their relationship—in case there had been any doubt.

