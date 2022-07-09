Eagle-eyed fans identify Hrithik Roshan through his ring in Saba Azad’s new video from France. Watch here

Actor Hrithik Roshan is on a vacation in France with his girlfriend Saba Azad. The duo recently took a road trip to an undisclosed location. A video of them enjoying the scenic beauty of France was shared by Saba on social media.

Saba shot a video of winding roads as she panned the camera towards the person behind the wheel of the convertible car. Though she didn’t show Hrithik’s face in the video, the actor did tip his hat to the camera. Saba shared the video with a caption in French that read, “c’est comme ça!!” which translates into “That’s just the way it is.”

As soon as the Rocket Boys actor posted the video on social media, fans were quick to recognise that the person driving the car was none other than Hrithik. They identified him with the black ring that Hrithik usually wears.

One Instagram user commented on the video saying, “Who is it behind the wheel and says hello to us all?🖐️🎩🚙. We learned, we recognized both the tattoo on the arm and the ring on the finger)))😁✌️👀 Have a wonderful holiday, Mr. Hrithik and Mademoiselle Saba!😁🤗🤗.” Another noted, “Hrithik’s black ring.” A few fans also got the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara vibes after watching the video. A comment on the video read, “Znmd vibes.”

Earlier, Saba had posted a picture of herself which was captured by Hrithik. Saba wrote in the caption, “Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan.” Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote in the comments section, “You’re so beautiful 😍❤️”

Hrithik and Saba have been open about expressing their fondness for each other on social media. The two often leave comments on each other’s posts and engage in fun banter. The first time they made a public appearance was in Mumbai outside a restaurant a few months ago.

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.