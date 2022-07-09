scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Eagle-eyed fans identify Hrithik Roshan through his ring in Saba Azad’s new video from France. Watch here

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are enjoying their vacation in France. Saba has been sharing glimpses of their trip on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 9, 2022 9:27:31 am
hrithik roshanHrithik Roshan and Saba Azad often indulge in Instagram PDA. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad/Instagram)

Actor Hrithik Roshan is on a vacation in France with his girlfriend Saba Azad. The duo recently took a road trip to an undisclosed location. A video of them enjoying the scenic beauty of France was shared by Saba on social media.

Saba shot a video of winding roads as she panned the camera towards the person behind the wheel of the convertible car. Though she didn’t show Hrithik’s face in the video, the actor did tip his hat to the camera. Saba shared the video with a caption in French that read, “c’est comme ça!!” which translates into “That’s just the way it is.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

As soon as the Rocket Boys actor posted the video on social media, fans were quick to recognise that the person driving the car was none other than Hrithik. They identified him with the black ring that Hrithik usually wears.

Also read |Hrithik Roshan is experiencing Rocketry FOMO, R Madhavan calls him ‘my special hero’

One Instagram user commented on the video saying, “Who is it behind the wheel and says hello to us all?🖐️🎩🚙. We learned, we recognized both the tattoo on the arm and the ring on the finger)))😁✌️👀 Have a wonderful holiday, Mr. Hrithik and Mademoiselle Saba!😁🤗🤗.” Another noted, “Hrithik’s black ring.” A few fans also got the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara vibes after watching the video. A comment on the video read, “Znmd vibes.”

Earlier, Saba had posted a picture of herself which was captured by Hrithik. Saba wrote in the caption, “Not a selfie, not my coffee. Image by @hrithikroshan.” Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan wrote in the comments section, “You’re so beautiful 😍❤️”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

Hrithik and Saba have been open about expressing their fondness for each other on social media. The two often leave comments on each other’s posts and engage in fun banter. The first time they made a public appearance was in Mumbai outside a restaurant a few months ago.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factionsPremium
It’s more than a symbolic tussle between Sena factions
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...Premium
Phones seized in spy probe, charges of ‘immoral’ conduct, 4 Army officers...
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy povertyPremium
The clock is ticking on the issue of energy poverty
Also read |Hrithik Roshan heaps praise on girlfriend Saba Azad’s ‘beautiful’ song ‘I Hear Your Voice’

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

folktales
Paheli to Churuli: 8 Indian cinematic adaptations of folktales
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement