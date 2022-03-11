Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad are sharing cute exchanges on Instagram like a new couple, his ex Sussanne comments ‘so rad’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are yet to say anything about their relationship but their actions are speaking louder than words. After multiple sightings across the city, a few family outings and various Instagram shoutouts, the couple is back on the ‘gram as they leave appreciative messages for each other.

Saba recently posted a video of herself of a certain audition but the audio was overlayed by another song. In the video, Saba seemed to be pressed in a punk-like avatar. She mentioned in the caption that this was for a screen test. Hrithik took to the comments section and wrote, “Woah … ha. I like.” To this, Saba replied, “hehe I look like little boy 😆😆.”

Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also left a compliment in the comments section, “Soooo radddddd 🔥🔥😍😍🙌lovvve this!!!” Saba replied, “thanks my sooz 😘😘.”

Just a few days ago, Saba had posted a photo of a delicious meal that was sent to her by the Roshans as she was feeling homesick. Saba had earlier spent some quality time with the Roshans as they brought in Hrithik’s uncle, Rajesh Roshan.

Rajesh Roshan shared a family photo, featuring Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad (Photo: Instagram/ Rajesh Roshan) Rajesh Roshan shared a family photo, featuring Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad (Photo: Instagram/ Rajesh Roshan)

Hrithik and Saba were first spotted by photographers as they walked out of a restaurant hand-in-hand. Hrithik waved as he walked by and seemed quite comfortable in getting photographed with Saba.

Saba was recently seen in the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys alongside Jim Sarbh. Hrithik will next be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He will also start working on Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone.