Hrithik Roshan is in awe of rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s singing: ‘You are an extraordinary human’

Hrithik Roshan is in awe of actor Saba Azad’s singing prowess. The actor, posted a video on Instagram humming a Bengali song, left many impressed, including rumoured boyfriend Hrithik.

Saba on Sunday shared a video which she said was recorded on “lazy evening chilling at home.” She revealed that the song is from legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s 1969 film Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne that she first heard during childhood. In the caption she wrote, “Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing – when I was a smol my parents got me the cassette tape for the soundtrack of the classic Ray film “Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne” soon after we watched it at a festival. At the time I didn’t understand Bangla at all, even so it very quickly became my favourite cassette tape and I learnt every lyric of every song (however mispronounced and incorrectly – pls forgive me) on the album – yep, without understanding a word of what it meant – that’s the thing with music though right – language doesn’t matter at all, if it moves you it moves you!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

“A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head – here’s a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most – maybe if I find the courage I’ll sing them all to you – excuse my throat i shoulda warmed up before recording,” she added.

Hrithik, who’s been in news for his appearances with Saba off late, commented, “You are an extraordinary human.” Saba in her reply, wrote back, “@hrithikroshan and you are the kindest :)”

Others including actor Konkona Sensharma also lauded Saba’s attempt at a Bengali song. She said, “One of my favourite songs! And your pronunciation is fab!” Saba told her, “thanks coco bean. I was most nervous about my pronunciation.”

Hrithik had recently, also given a shout out to Saba Azad. He shared Saba’s post of her gig with Imaad Shah, marking her first appearance on Hrithik’s social media. The two have stayed mum about their relationship as of now.