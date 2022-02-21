Saba Azad joins Hrithik Roshan and his family for Sunday lunch, calls its ‘bestest Sunday’

Hrithik Roshan’s uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a photo of a cosy family lunch with the extended family on Sunday. The music composer took to Instagram and posted a picture that featured Hrithik, his mother Pinky, niece Suranika, cousin Pashmina Roshan as well as actor-singer Saba Azad, who is rumoured to be dating the star.

Rajesh Roshan captioned the photo, “Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time.” Hrithik commented, “Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun.” Saba called it the ‘bestest Sunday’, and Pashmina, Suranika echoed the same sentiments.

Several days ago, Sussanne Khan had given Saba a shout-out in her Instagram stories as well. Sussanne took to Instagram and shared a photo of Saba on stage at an event in Mumbai. She captioned the post, “What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink.” Saba responded to the post and wrote, “Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night.”

Last month, Hrithik was photographed as he went for dinner with Saba at a Mumbai cafe. The paparazzi followed them as they made their way towards their car. Hrithik held Saba’s hand while she hid her face with her hair.

Saba made her debut with the 2008 film Dil Kabaddi. She then appeared in the lead role in 2011’s Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Last year, she also appeared in a segment in the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She is currently seen in the web series Rocket Boys, which is streaming on SonyLIV.

Hrithik has several projects in the pipeline, including a Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, and Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.