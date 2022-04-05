Hrithik Roshan holds hands with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad as they leave airport, fans call them ‘perfect jodi’

Actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted leaving the airport with his rumoured girlfriend, actor and musician Saba Azad. While Hrithik was spotted in a t-shirt and jeans, Saba wore a crop top and pants. In the videos taken by paps, the duo held hands as they walked out of the airport. In the video, Hrithik also nodded at the paparazzi. Fans commented on the video with fire and heart emoticons, and wrote that they ‘make such a nice jodi’. One fan wrote, “sweet couple.” One fan asked, “What rumoured? They’re clearly dating.”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

(Photo: Varinder Chawla) (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Hrithik and Saba have been growing close over the past few months, and while they have not spoken publicly of their relationship, their Instagram PDA speaks volumes. Recently, Hrithik shared a photo of himself, saying he was channelling ‘his inner Vedha’, and Saba left a comment, “Why hello,” with a heart emoji. Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who is on amicable terms with the actor, has cheered on Saba at her musical performances.

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in the film, Vikram Vedha. Touted as a neo-noir thriller, the film is inspired by the folktale of Vikram aur Betaal. It tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.