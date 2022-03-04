Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad is getting love from the Roshans: ‘Best hoomans ever’

Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad are staying tight-lipped about their apparent relationship but their actions are certainly speaking louder than words. After getting photographed on a few occasions with each other, Saba took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of a scrumptious meal that was sent to her by the Roshans.

“When you’re homesick but have the best hoomans ever feeding you,” she wrote. Saba tagged Kanchan Roshan, Pashmina Roshan and Suranika Soni in the photo, who are all a part of Hrithik’s family. Kanchan is the wife of Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan, Pashmina is the daughter of Rajesh and Kanchan, and Suranika is the daughter of Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Saba Azad shared this photo on her Instagram story. Saba Azad shared this photo on her Instagram story.

It looks like things are going great between the couple as Saba had recently organised a lunch with Hrithik’s family, photos from which were all over social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajesh Roshan (@rajeshroshan24)

A few weeks ago, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, also took to Instagram to cheer for Saba as she performed in Mumbai. Hrithik and Sussanne are co-parenting their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan.

Saba and Hrithik have both stayed mum about their relationship as of now but have posed for the photographers who have clicked them on multiple occasions around the city. Recently, Hrithik gave a shout-out to Saba on Instagram as she was performing in another city.

Hrithik Roshan spotted outside an eatery in Mumbai with Saba Azad. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Hrithik Roshan spotted outside an eatery in Mumbai with Saba Azad. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Saba was recently seen in the SonyLIV series Rocket Boys. For Hrithik, his next release in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, following which he will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.