Hrithik Roshan on how Jodhaa Akbar ‘scared’ him: ‘Man this movie was difficult’

As Jodhaa Akbar clocked 13 years of its release on Monday, Hrithik Roshan revisited the film on the day which was also director Ashutosh Gowariker’s birthday. The actor shared that when Ashutosh, who turned 57 on February 15, offered him the role, he “was sh*t scared.”

On Monday evening, Hrithik Roshan posted a video clip from Jodhaa Akbar and took a trip down the memory lane with an emotional post. “Man this movie was difficult . I was sh*t scared when Ashutosh Gowarikar offered it to me . Couldn’t understand how he could see someone like me commanding 10,000 soldiers. But then that’s what a director does . He envisions what you can’t . And that’s the reason I did the film,” he expressed.

The 47-year-old added that working on Jodhaa Akbar changed him and made him stronger.

“More than the script or story , it was for experiencing what this impossibility would do to me , how it would change me , make me stronger perhaps . And what I learnt was that to do strong things , you don’t need to be strong in the beginning ! In fact the decision of wanting to be strong comes before . And it MEANS having to choose that which is beyond your ability at the time of choosing. Trusting that the experience itself will do the rest. The challenge then itself creates the stronger you. It’s Magic .Try it,” the War actor concluded.

After Jodhaa Akbar, Hrithik and Ashutosh also collaborated for Mohenjo Daro, which did not work as well as expected at the box office.

On the work front, Hrithik had announced Siddharth Anand’s Fighter on his birthday earlier this year. The film will feature him alongside Deepika Padukone for the first time. The film will head to the theatres on September 30 next year.