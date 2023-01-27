scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Hrithik Roshan reviews Pathaan: ‘What a trip, surprises and twists all the way through’

Hrithik Roshan is also a part of YRF's spy universe, through the hit 2019 film War, which was directed by Pathaan's Siddharth Anand.

Hrithik RoshanActor Hrithik Roshan congratulated Shah Rukh Khan and the rest of the Pathaan team for making a good film. (Photo: Instagram/hrithikroshan)
Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared his reaction after watching Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and he can’t stop raving about it. The War actor also congratulated director Siddharth Anand for once again delivering a good film. Hrithik and Siddharth worked together on War, which is also a part of the YRF spy universe.

Hrithik was spotted on Thursday at the Juhu PVR in Mumbai with cousins Pashmina Roshan and Eshaan Roshan. Although Hrithik’s response came a day later, he didn’t hold back in praising Pathaan.

Hrithik wrote on Twitter, “What a trip. Incredible vision , some never seen before visuals, tight screenplay, amazing music, surprises and twists all the way thru. Sid you have done it again, Adi your courage astounds me. Congrats Shahrukh, Deepika, John n the entire team. #pathaan.”

While Hrithik doesn’t appear in the film, his character of Kabir from the 2019 film War is mentioned several times. However, Pathaan does feature a cameo by actor Salman Khan, who reprises his role as Tiger from the popular YRF franchise. The movie also has a brief appearance by actor Aamir Khan’s elder sister Nikhat, who plays the role of an Afghan woman.

Hrithik is expected to return to the spy universe with War 2. In an interview with Pinkvilla, when the actor was asked if a sequel to the film will be made, he said, “Aditya Chopra is extremely secretive; I think you should just take it from my expression (on what’s happening). I am not saying anything.”

Delhi Confidential: Pro-public on Republic Day
Meet the woman who found name missing from voter list in UP — and took th...
At DGP meet, officers flag Islamist, Hindutva outfits in radicalisation
Lessons from Covid: Jharkhand's first survey of migrants
The actor has confirmed Krrish 4, and his third collaboration with Siddharth Anand, the action film Fighter.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 10:03 IST
