Hrithik Roshan reveals his new look after wrapping up Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan on Tuesday revealed his new look on Instagram. This comes days after Hrithik wrapped up the filming of his upcoming movie Vikram Vedha, also starring Saif Ali Khan.

In what seems like the preparation for his next project, Hrithik has removed his beard, which was a part of his Vikram Vedha look. Sharing the photo of his new look, Hrithik wrote, “oops.” The picture elicited comments from his colleagues and fans.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor Preity Zinta reacted to the post. Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim, who designed Hrithik’s look in War, also commented on the post. Chef Vicky Ratnani wrote, “Hola Amigo. Summer is here.”

Hrithik Roshan, who also has Fighter and Krrish 4 in the pipeline, is currently looking forward to the release of the Hindi remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha.

After wrapping up Vikram Vedha, Hrithik shared a click on social media and wrote a long note. An excerpt of the note read, “For me this journey has been as frightful and as delightful as a skydive. Using Vedha as an opportunity of letting go, aligning with what is, finding joy in being less than, being wrong, has felt refreshingly new for me. It’s been a journey of remolding, rewiring and trusting. Time and my audience will tell if my instincts were in the right place or not.”