Hrithik Roshan replies to a fan who requested him to get her AC serviced: ‘At your service maam’

Hrithik Roshan, the B-Town’s Greek God, has made a fan’s day with his reply on Twitter. A fan, who often shares appreciation posts for Hrithik, got the actor’s attention after she requested him to help her get her air-conditioner serviced.

It all started when the fan tweeted, humorously referencing all the brands that the actor promotes. On the tweet thread, a service company replied, “Itna kar rahe ho toh AC service bhi kara hi lo #SummerEssentials.”

Itna kar rahe ho toh AC service bhi kara hi lo #SummerEssentials https://t.co/fRnwoAjppI — Urban Company (@urbancompany_UC) March 2, 2021

The tweet then brought Hrithik in the frame as the fan mentioned, “@iHrithik hope you have serviced your AC too, coz you’re too hot.” She again tweeted, “Can you help me get a free AC service??”

Can you help me get a free AC service??😜🙏🏼https://t.co/dl9D4PiYh1 — 𝑹𝒖𝒑𝒂𝒍𝒊⭐💫 (@KrazyGal92) March 2, 2021

On these tweets, Hrithik Roshan finally replied, “At your service Ma’am!”

At your service Ma’am! — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 9, 2021

This made the fan happy and she posted, “Oh god whatttt even.” Not only this, post Hrithik’s reply, the service company tweeted, “It’s magic! It’s magic! Magic wand

We’ve got the power-jet you’ll need. AC service for a year and UC vouchers are all yours!”

It’s magic! It’s magic! 🪄

We’ve got the power-jet you’ll need. 😌✨❄️

AC service for a year and UC vouchers are all yours! 🎁 https://t.co/Bmd3HuuxZ0 — Urban Company (@urbancompany_UC) March 9, 2021

Hrithik is quite active on social media and often shares posts related to his family and replies to fans. On the International Women’s Day, the actor wrote about his niece Suranika. “While we celebrate the history of womankind and their strength, I want to give a proud shoutout to the present and future force of strength, power and growth… Closer home. This is Suranika! My niece, who has me swelling with pride being a witness to her journey. At 20, she put her heart and soul into an art that is cherished in our household – food! Filling our stomachs with healthy treats from her kitchen and our hearts full of joy,” he wrote.

He went to add, “3 years later, she now has taken to spread positive energies and good vibes with an online venture hosting a range of power crystals. Suranika is a woman with passion, ambition and immense strength. Her existence drives me to follow my heart and fearlessly stride forward. Happy Woman’s Day my darling and to all the feminine energies out there. We are because you are.”