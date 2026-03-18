Hrithik Roshan said no to Saif Ali Khan’s Hum Tum role, wasn’t sure of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon: Kunal Kohli

Kunal Kohli has made a career out of directing romantic comedies. His most definitive one till date is Hum Tum (2004), starring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji. On this edition of SCREEN Spotlight, the filmmaker looks back at that movie, the struggles of casting the ‘metrosexual’ lead actor, working with Siddharth Anand as a co-writer, and the controversy around Saif winning the National Award.

Hum Tum fetched Saif Ali Khan a National Award. But is it true that a lot of top actors said no to that part, including Aamir Khan?

No, Aamir actually didn’t hear the script, to be fair to him. He was going through his first divorce with Reena Dutta then. So, he wasn’t in the right frame of mind. Hrithik Roshan really loved the script. But he was just not ready to do it. Because he said, “I’m not sure how my character in Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003) would come out or be accepted,” which it wasn’t. My own film, Mujhse Dosti Karoge! (2002) hadn’t worked with him. But he said, “This film is pure gold! I don’t have the confidence to do it right now. I’m not in that space.” So, he gave it a pass. Vivek Oberoi was a very big star at that time. He’s a very accomplished actor now as well. But this was right after Company (2002) and Saathiya (2002). He kept coming in and going out for various reasons. And then we zeroed in on Saif.