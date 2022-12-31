Hrithik Roshan reflects on ‘twitching, shaking’ phase of his acting career: ‘Maybe I wanted to show the trauma I’ve lived in my life’

Hrithik Roshan agreed that he has a tendency to overdo certain performances, more so early in his career, but ruled out returning to that style of acting in the future. He said that it would depend on the role that he is asked to play, and if the character requires a ‘twitching’ of neck muscles and ‘physical shaking’, then he will not think twice before doing those things.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Hrithik spoke about some of his early performances, and was asked if he has become a more ‘economical’ actor with age, and if it was easy to leave that behind. With a laugh, Hrithik said, “I think I would still do it if it was warranted.”

He continued, “It’s a choice that you make, when you make a mould of the character in your head. How much would it take to ruffle his feathers. How great a giant is he? How big a hero is he? Earlier, the fascination was with wanting to get ruffled, so I could do all of these things, and show pain and the trauma that maybe I’ve lived in my life…”

Hrithik said that these days, he simply isn’t asked to play characters who would get ‘ruffled’ in a way that would warrant such a performance. He said, “I’m choosing the DNA of greater heroes now, which means that I don’t get the opportunity to do the shakes, because the events in the film aren’t matching up to ruffle him that much… I have not evolved as an actor, as in, I have not become economical… I’m the same guy. But my idea of what a hero should be has grown.”

Hrithik was last seen in the crime-thriller Vikram Vedha, a remake of the Tamil language hit of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The film underperformed at the box office, and Hrithik theorised in this same interview that this was perhaps because the film was too ‘cerebral’ for his core fanbase.