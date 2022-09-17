scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Hrithik Roshan recalls when doctors told him he ‘can’t do action films and dance’: ‘Doctors had said that my…’

Hrithik Roshan spoke about the time when doctors told him that he can't do action films and dance and how he worked through that phase.

hrithik roshanHrithik Roshan will next be seen in Vikram Vedha. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Hrithik Roshan launched the first song of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha titled “Alcoholia” at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra. Here, the actor recalled how he felt like a star for the first time when his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released at this theatre.

Hrithik said at the event, “Gaiety is very special. Twenty-two years ago, when Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had released, I had come for the first day first show. I saw the first show of my first film here at Gaiety, with the audience. And when the film got over and the lights were on, people recognised me and that was the first time I experienced what the love of the audience is. It is a special memory for me from that time. Now, this is my twenty-fifth film, twenty-two years later, and I am happy and glad for it. It is not short of a miracle for me that in my twenty-fifth film, I am still doing action, dancing and still being able to say my dialogues. I think the twenty-one-year-old me would be very proud of this me today.”

Hrithik also shared how before he started working on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, doctors had told him that his health condition would not allow him to do action and dance, genres that he has since aced in his career.

Also Read |Director of Kangana Ranaut’s third film sensed ‘something was amiss’: ‘Overpowering director is the worst thing you can do’

The Dhoom 2 actor shared with his fans that he worked hard and focused on his health and fitness to be able to dance. He said, “I remember one more thing, when I did Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, doctors had said that my health condition is not so good. That I can’t do action films and dance. I took it as a challenge and I paid attention to my health and fitness and learnt my work. I have done so much work in these years now.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...

Vikram Vedha, a neo-noir action thriller, is the Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit of the same title. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi and Yogita Bihani. The Pushkar- Gayathri directorial is scheduled to release in theatres on September 30.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-09-2022 at 04:55:39 pm
Next Story

CUET 2022 Result: Toppers list with their marks, prep tips, course and college preference

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Meet Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna’s 20-year-old son, Aarav
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement