Hrithik Roshan recalls when doctors told him he ‘can’t do action films and dance’: ‘Doctors had said that my…’

Actor Hrithik Roshan launched the first song of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha titled “Alcoholia” at Mumbai’s iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Bandra. Here, the actor recalled how he felt like a star for the first time when his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released at this theatre.

Hrithik said at the event, “Gaiety is very special. Twenty-two years ago, when Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai had released, I had come for the first day first show. I saw the first show of my first film here at Gaiety, with the audience. And when the film got over and the lights were on, people recognised me and that was the first time I experienced what the love of the audience is. It is a special memory for me from that time. Now, this is my twenty-fifth film, twenty-two years later, and I am happy and glad for it. It is not short of a miracle for me that in my twenty-fifth film, I am still doing action, dancing and still being able to say my dialogues. I think the twenty-one-year-old me would be very proud of this me today.”

Hrithik also shared how before he started working on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, doctors had told him that his health condition would not allow him to do action and dance, genres that he has since aced in his career.

The Dhoom 2 actor shared with his fans that he worked hard and focused on his health and fitness to be able to dance. He said, “I remember one more thing, when I did Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, doctors had said that my health condition is not so good. That I can’t do action films and dance. I took it as a challenge and I paid attention to my health and fitness and learnt my work. I have done so much work in these years now.”

Vikram Vedha, a neo-noir action thriller, is the Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit of the same title. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Sharib Hashmi and Yogita Bihani. The Pushkar- Gayathri directorial is scheduled to release in theatres on September 30.