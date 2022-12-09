scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Hrithik Roshan recalls how Rakesh Roshan would wake up Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan during Karan Arjun shoot: ‘He knocked on every door’

Hrithik Roshan shared how Rakesh Roshan would knock on the doors of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan at 5 am so they turned up on time for the shoot.

shah rukh khan, salman khanShah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were the lead actors of Karan Arjun.
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Hrithik Roshan, who recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival, spoke about how his father, director Rakesh Roshan would wake up at 5 am during the shoot of Karan Arjun and knock on the doors of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to wake them up.

Hrithik, who was an assistant director on the film, recalled, “My Dad gets up in the morning at 5 and he will knock at every single door, whether it’s Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. They were woken up by my Dad ki utho (wake up), it’s time for work.”

The Vikram Vedha star added, “He doesn’t like people who come late and he’ll make sure he is never late and that is something that is instilled in me and I am very very aware that I should be on time. There’s no on time, either you are before time or you are late. So that’s something that he taught me.”

Also Read |Salaam Venky movie review: Kajol manages to rise above the background music fuelled melodrama

Hrithik Roshan was also asked about the most important lessons his father has taught him. “I remember my Dad taught me how to wave back, he taught me how to smile back, he taught me how to give back what is being received by me. He made me feel great about giving love back and I think that was a very important lesson,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...Premium
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...Premium
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...

Hrithik made his film debut with Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. They subsequently worked together in Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3. The next part of the Krrish franchise was announced a few years ago but there has been no significant development on that front yet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 02:02:07 pm
Next Story

IIT Hyderabad Placement 2022: International offers increase; Japan, Taiwan main foreign recruiters

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Step inside Janhvi Kapoor’s 24 hours in Maldives
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close