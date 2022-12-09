Hrithik Roshan recalls how Rakesh Roshan would wake up Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan during Karan Arjun shoot: ‘He knocked on every door’

Hrithik Roshan, who recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival, spoke about how his father, director Rakesh Roshan would wake up at 5 am during the shoot of Karan Arjun and knock on the doors of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to wake them up.

Hrithik, who was an assistant director on the film, recalled, “My Dad gets up in the morning at 5 and he will knock at every single door, whether it’s Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan. They were woken up by my Dad ki utho (wake up), it’s time for work.”

The Vikram Vedha star added, “He doesn’t like people who come late and he’ll make sure he is never late and that is something that is instilled in me and I am very very aware that I should be on time. There’s no on time, either you are before time or you are late. So that’s something that he taught me.”

Hrithik Roshan was also asked about the most important lessons his father has taught him. “I remember my Dad taught me how to wave back, he taught me how to smile back, he taught me how to give back what is being received by me. He made me feel great about giving love back and I think that was a very important lesson,” he said.

Hrithik made his film debut with Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. They subsequently worked together in Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Krrish 3. The next part of the Krrish franchise was announced a few years ago but there has been no significant development on that front yet.