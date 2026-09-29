‘Huh? Is this real’: Hrithik Roshan reacts to BJP MP’s Vande Mataram dare to Rahul Gandhi

In August, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj challenged Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to recite Vande Mataram after he called on women to “smash the patriarchy” at the Chhatron Ki Goonj event in Pune. The video recently caught Hrithik Roshan’s attention, with the actor expressing his surprise in the comments section.

Ruchira Chaturvedi, the Congress’ national convener for social media, shared Bansuri Swaraj’s video on Instagram with the caption, “Does she even know what she is saying? What has smashing the patriarchy got to do with Vande Mataram?” The post caught Hrithik Roshan’s attention, with the actor commenting, “Huh? Is this real. Wow (sic).”