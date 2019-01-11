Hrithik Roshan shares family photo, says Roshan Sr is ‘up and about’

Hrithik Roshan rang in his 45th birthday on Thursday with his family. Not just Hrithik’s birthday, the family had another reason to celebrate as Rakesh Roshan’s surgery that happened on January 8 was declared successful.

Advertising

Hrithik shared a family photo from the hospital on Twitter and he captioned it, “And he’s up and about😊 Power of love! Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through. Today was a great day.”

And he’s up and about😊

Power of love!

Thank you all for being with him and helping him power through.

Today was a great day. pic.twitter.com/p4DPNokTgO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2019

Hrithik’s mother Pinkie Roshan also shared a few clicks from the hospital on Instagram.

Later in the evening, Hrithik celebrated his birthday in the company of ex-wife Sussanne Khan and some close friends including Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl.

On January 8, Hrithik shared on Instagram that his father, veteran actor-director Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early-stage cancer. Sharing the news on Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldnt miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .Love you Dad.”

PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to send his best wishes, “Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N”

Advertising

To this, the Kaabil actor replied, “Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well. 🙏🏻”