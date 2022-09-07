scorecardresearch
Hrithik Roshan shares love he has for dad Rakesh Roshan at his birthday bash, cousin Pashmina posts inside photo

Pashmina Roshan shared a photo from Rakesh Roshan's birthday celebrations, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Sunaina.

Rakesh RoshanRakesh Roshan celebrates his birthday with Hrithik Roshan and family (Photo: Instagram/ Pashmina Roshan)

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan had a grand birthday celebration with his family. His niece Pashmina Roshan shared a photo of their party, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Sunaina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, Pinky Roshan and Eshaan Roshan.

Pashmina captioned the post, “Happy birthday Tutu Papa we love you sooo much (as demonstrated by duggu bhaiya).” Pashmina is the daughter of Rajesh Roshan, Rakesh Roshan’s brother.  Rakesh commented on the photo, “Thank you family for the lovely evening.” Fans sent loving wishes on the post, praising the ‘happy family’. One referred to Hrithik’s upcoming film, Vikram Vedha and wrote, “The beautiful Roshan family… Can’t wait to watch Vikram Vedha Trailer Preview in morning.”

Pashmina also shared a video of Rakesh Roshan dancing and wrote, “Happy birthday Tutu Papa, you’re the life of the party and our strength.”

 

Pinkie Roshan had earlier penned an emotional post for Rakesh Roshan along with a video, “Wishing you warm wishes from my heart. Happy Birthday to my dear husband. I love you, respect you for your honesty and hard work….your dedication, never give up attitude…your the IRON MAN of the strongest mettle there is…. A true friend, a master of all trades… thankyou for being in our lives.”

 

Pashmina Roshan recently announced that she will make her Bollywood debut with the sequel to the 2003 film Ishq Vishq, which had starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. She shared the poster and wrote, “It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I’m extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen. When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It’s time to move on.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Vikram Vedha, which stars Saif Ali Khan.

