Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

When Hrithik Roshan said Rakesh Roshan being shot was a ‘blessing in disguise’: ‘If he had not been shot, we would have never…’

Hrithik Roshan's father Rakesh Roshan was shot at by two assailants after the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

hrithik roshanHrithik Roshan made his film debut with his father Rakesh Roshan's film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. (Photo: Hrithik Roshan/Instagram)
Hrithik Roshan made his silver screen debut with 2001’s Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai and it made him an overnight star. But soon after the release of the film, his father and the director of the movie Rakesh Roshan was shot at by two assailants and he suffered serious injuries. In an earlier interview, Hrithik had said that the entire phase of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was very “memorable” and that his father being shot at was a “blessing in disguise”.

In an interview shared by Wild Film India, Hrithik had said, “That entire phase of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai is a very memorable time in my life. From the release of the film, to Dad being shot. Even that, eventually, was a blessing in disguise because if he had not been shot, we would have never found out that he had five of his arteries blocked. He would have suffered a massive heart attack in the coming months and we would have not even known.”

He added, “I think good things happen to good people. He is a good man and eventually, it turned out well.”

In an earlier interview with Karan Thapar, Hrithik Roshan had said that he “wanted to withdraw from acting at that time” but continued shooting because he was in the middle of shooting other films. “There was this dance rehearsal for this song ‘Bhumro’ from Mission Kashmir, so I was doing that, and I was dancing, and I caught my reflection in the mirror and suddenly I stopped. I thought my father is in the hospital and why am I doing this. I am dancing. I just felt very dirty inside,” he said.

Hrithik had shared that the “bullet grazed the wall of his (Rakesh Roshan) heart and stopped right next to his sternum, it got lodged there.”

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha. His next release is the 2024 film Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

