Hrithik on ‘world owes him apology’ meme amid Kangana row: ‘I’ll wait till context is right’

The recent political controversy surrounding Kangana Ranaut has unexpectedly brought her long-running feud with Hrithik Roshan back into the spotlight, spawning a flood of memes and social media commentary. Now, Roshan has responded to one such viral post, distancing himself from the narrative and saying any judgment should be based on facts rather than changing public opinion.

The actor commented on an Instagram post shared by user Freddy Birdy, which read, “The world owes an apology to Hrithik Roshan.” The post was widely seen as a reference to Hrithik’s years-long public dispute with Kangana, with many social media users claiming recent events had vindicated the actor.

However, Hrithik made it clear that he did not agree with people taking sides simply because public sentiment had shifted.

“My friend, siding with ‘A’ just because you don’t like ‘B’ anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I’ll wait, for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. But then again, who cares anymore right?”

How Kangana’s latest controversy revived Hrithik memes

The renewed online chatter began after Kangana’s recent exchange with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das over student protests and politics.

The actress had criticised videos of student-led protests, calling them “puke-inducing.” She later targeted Das after he criticised her remarks, saying she had Googled him and found that he was 28 years old. “How he claims to be a student, I have no clue!” she wrote.

Das hit back, clarifying that he had never claimed to be a student and joking that Google had even got his age wrong.

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In a subsequent interview, Das joked that some of his friends believed Kangana had singled him out because he resembled a young Hrithik Roshan.

“My friends told me, ‘You look like a young Hrithik Roshan. Maybe that’s why Kangana is attacking you,'” Das said with a laugh.

The remark quickly took off on social media, with users reviving memes about Hrithik and Kangana’s long-running feud. Many claimed the actor had finally been “vindicated” after years of public accusations.

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Viral ‘like’ claim fuelled speculation

As the memes spread, Hrithik also found himself at the centre of another viral claim after social media users alleged that he had liked an Instagram meme mocking Kangana.

The speculation began when a Reddit user shared a screenshot showing Hrithik’s verified Instagram account liking a post that read, “Hrithik Bhai, you could’ve taken one for the team. Kyun khula chhod diya ise desh par?”

The original Instagram post was later deleted, and the “like” could not be independently verified.

Hrithik and Kangana’s years-long feud

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut have been embroiled in one of Bollywood’s most high-profile public disputes since 2016. The controversy began after Kangana referred to Hrithik as her “silly ex” during an interview, implying the two had previously been in a relationship.

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Hrithik denied the claim and sent the actor a legal notice seeking an apology. The dispute later escalated into allegations and counter-allegations, with Kangana maintaining that they had been romantically involved, while Hrithik consistently denied ever being in a relationship with her.