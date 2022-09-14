Hrithik Roshan presents Saif Ali Khan’s ‘mad, gutsy and relentless’ Vikram from Vikram Vedha. Watch BTS video

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared a making video of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha. The video focused on Saif Ali Khan’s character in the film, Vikram. It showcased how Saif brought his character of a cop alive in the action thriller.

The video began with Saif declaring, “Oh my god, I am so excited yaar”. Next, we see the actor getting into action and acing some of his thrilling action sequences. He wields a gun like a pro and delivers impressive dialogues. At one point, we see the film’s director Pushkar choreographing a fight sequence between Hrithik and Saif. It ends with Saif telling the directors Pushkar and Gayatri that their film is “all in one.”

These stunning visuals from the movie are sure to leave you excited about it. While sharing the video, Hrithik described Vikram as a character who is “Mad, gutsy & relentless.”

Mad, gutsy & relentless…here’s Vikram. #VikramVedha releases worldwide in cinemas on 30th September 2022. Book your Movie Voucher now on BMS https://t.co/QRoJXhbXeh@PushkarGayatri #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/YOD8tPJ36e — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 14, 2022

Vikram Vedha is the Hindi remake of 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name. It starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in key roles.

The film follows the story of a cop, who is on a hunt to nab a gangster. Things take a turn when the gangster voluntarily surrenders himself and tells the officer his back story which challenges his perceptions of good and evil. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the theaters on September 30, 2022.