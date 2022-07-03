scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 03, 2022
Must Read

When Preity Zinta partied with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and her rumoured partner Arslan Goni. See her post

The throwback photo posted by Preity Zinta features her with her husband Gene Goodenough, Sonali Bendre, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 3, 2022 1:18:15 pm
preity zinta hrithik roshanPreity Zinta posted a throwback photo with Hrithik Roshan. (Photo: Preity Zinta/Instagram)

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta went down memory lane and posted a picture of herself with her Koi Mil Gaya co-actor Hrithik Roshan, his former wife Sussanne Khan and a few others.

The photo posted by Preity features her with her husband Gene Goodenough, Sonali Bendre and Hrithik. It also has Sussanne Khan standing with her rumoured beau Arslan Goni. Sharing the photo, Preity wrote in the caption, “A night to remember ❤️ #memories #ting.”

Also read |“My father said, ‘I want you to have independence, be the master of your destiny'”: Preity Zinta

Hrithik and Preity share a good bond. The two have starred together in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, and Mission Kashmir. As fans saw them together, they expressed their wish of seeing them together on screen again. One of them wrote, ““Do movie with HRITHIK PLEASEEEEEE WE MISS YOUR COUPLE😢😍😍😍”. Another wrote, “@realpz @hrithikroshan 😍😍😍😍😍.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

A fan added, “Good too see all beautiful faces together @hrithikroshan @realpz @iamsonalibendre @suzkr @arslangoni ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Many Instagram users also left heart emojis on the picture.

Best of Express Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...Premium
NITI Aayog-commissioned report which studied 3 orders by Supreme Court, 2...
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in IndiaPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Islamism has no place in India
‘The biggest problem is our dependence on imported energy, which is 4% of...Premium
‘The biggest problem is our dependence on imported energy, which is 4% of...
A Letter From Silchar, Assam: Down a town, on a boat with a bodyPremium
A Letter From Silchar, Assam: Down a town, on a boat with a body
More Premium Stories >>
Also read |R Madhavan more excited to watch Saif Ali Khan than Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha: ‘Want to know whether he will beat me’

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is looking forward to the release of Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. The film, also starring Saif Ali Khan, is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 30. He is also busy shooting for his next Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

space films
Beyond Rocketry The Nambi Effect, here are 10 must-see films on space
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 03: Latest News
Advertisement