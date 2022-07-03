When Preity Zinta partied with Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and her rumoured partner Arslan Goni. See her post

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta went down memory lane and posted a picture of herself with her Koi Mil Gaya co-actor Hrithik Roshan, his former wife Sussanne Khan and a few others.

The photo posted by Preity features her with her husband Gene Goodenough, Sonali Bendre and Hrithik. It also has Sussanne Khan standing with her rumoured beau Arslan Goni. Sharing the photo, Preity wrote in the caption, “A night to remember ❤️ #memories #ting.”

Hrithik and Preity share a good bond. The two have starred together in films like Koi Mil Gaya, Lakshya, and Mission Kashmir. As fans saw them together, they expressed their wish of seeing them together on screen again. One of them wrote, ““Do movie with HRITHIK PLEASEEEEEE WE MISS YOUR COUPLE😢😍😍😍”. Another wrote, “@realpz @hrithikroshan 😍😍😍😍😍.”

A fan added, “Good too see all beautiful faces together @hrithikroshan @realpz @iamsonalibendre @suzkr @arslangoni ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Many Instagram users also left heart emojis on the picture.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is looking forward to the release of Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha. The film, also starring Saif Ali Khan, is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 30. He is also busy shooting for his next Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone.