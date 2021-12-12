Hrithik Roshan praises Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, calls Ayushmann Khurrana ‘one of the finest actors of Indian cinema’

Actor Hrithik Roshan is all praise for Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. On Sunday, Hrithik took to Twitter and called Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui a film that made him ‘cry and laugh.’ He called Vaani Kapoor the ‘heart and soul’ of the film, which stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

“Dear Gattu . What I saw in #ChandigarhKareAashiqui was your heart and goodness mixed with an incredible sense of commercial entertainment. I cried and laughed and had goose flesh. What else does a film need to do! Well done my friend! Come , let’s celebrate,” Roshan tweeted.

He added, “My dear dear Vaani ! You were the heart and soul of #ChandigarhKareAshiqui ufff you are too too good ! Talent like yours is rare and special. You were nothing less than brilliant! So real and strong yet vulnerable. I’m a fan! Love you. Now go celebrate.”

Talking about Ayushmann Khurrana, Hrithik called him “one of the finest actors of Indian cinema” and spoke about how he has left him inspired. “You are one of the finest actors of Indian cinema my friend!! It’s been a long time since I got inspired like this. Love it when it happens ! Thanks for inspiring me with this one ! Extraordinary you are ! Huge congrats ! Big jhappi,” he wrote.

On Instagram, the actor urged his fans to watch the film in the theaters. “If you haven’t seen it yet, please don’t miss this one! One of the finest movies I have ever seen! Mind is blown. Congrats to the team.”

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui released on Friday. The film received mixed reactions from critics. The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave two and a half stars to the film.

“Abhishek Kapoor’s film, which is about how love is love, hello gender fluidity, differences be damned, is on to something. Even in 2021, Bollywood prefers playing safe and keeping all tricky subjects at bay. On that score, getting in a trans person as romantic plot point is an act of courage. But Kapoor is also careful, one might say a little too careful, and wraps everything up in jokey stereotype. But if you are so worried about potentially alienating your viewers, you are also likely to dilute the heft of your subject. So you go ahead and insert words like ‘chakka’ (ugh) so that you can get your hero to push back against it and feel very noble. But to use ‘paagalon ka doctor’ for psychiatrists? Really?” she wrote in her review.