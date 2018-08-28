Police complaint filed against Hrithik Roshan

A police complaint has been filed against Hrithik Roshan in Chennai. A police complaint has been filed against Hrithik Roshan in Chennai.

A cheating case has been filed against Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and eight others in Chennai. As reported by TOI, the complaint has been filed by R Muralidharan who claims that he was appointed as a stockist by a merchandise brand called HRX, that was launched by Hrithik Roshan in 2014.

Muralidharan claims that Roshan and the others conspired to dupe him of Rs 21 lakh. He has also alleged that the company did not supply the products regularly and even dissolved the marketing firm without his knowledge. Because of this, the products became stagnated as there were no sales. Muralidharan states that when he sent back the products, the accused did not pay him for the same.

Based on Muralidharan’s complaint, Kodungaiyur police has registered a case against Hrithik Roshan and eight others. The complaint was filed in June under Section 420 of the IPC (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently getting ready for his next release Super 30. The film is being helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl and is scheduled to release in January 2019.

