Hrithik Roshan plays charades with his team. Can you guess the movie?

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has been spending some fun time with his team. The actor recently shared a video, from what appears to be his vanity van, on his social media page.

In the said clip, the Fighter actor is seen playing a game of dumb charades with his team members. Hrithik is seen enacting out the movie title Uran Khatola (1955). The actor shared the clip with a caption that read, “Can you guess the movie before my team does? (sic).”

Hrithik keeps sharing such fun updates with his fans via his social media. Sometime ago, the actor had shared an image of a sumptuous-looking meal and had captioned it, “My god! I surprise myself I tell you! I should cook more often. What a talent! I’m amazing :) ( all rubbish . But I choose to trust the little man hridz) Hehe. #breakfastclub #iwannacook #LAdiaries.”

On the work front, Hrithik is looking forward to the release of Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil movie which originally starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Hrithik will be reprising Sethupathi’s character, while Saif will don the cop’s uniform in the film, like Madhavan. Apart from Vikram Vedha, the actor also has the actioner Fighter in his kitty, where he will share screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster War, alongside Tiger Shroff.