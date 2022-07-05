scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Hrithik Roshan plays charades with his team. Can you guess the movie?

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media to share the video. The actor, who will next be seen in Vikram Vedha, looked in a relaxed, fun mood as he played the game with his inner circle.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 5, 2022 3:59:23 pm
hrithik roshanHrithik Roshan shared the video on his social media.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has been spending some fun time with his team. The actor recently shared a video, from what appears to be his vanity van, on his social media page.

In the said clip, the Fighter actor is seen playing a game of dumb charades with his team members. Hrithik is seen enacting out the movie title Uran Khatola (1955). The actor shared the clip with a caption that read, “Can you guess the movie before my team does? (sic).”

Hrithik keeps sharing such fun updates with his fans via his social media. Sometime ago, the actor had shared an image of a sumptuous-looking meal and had captioned it, “My god! I surprise myself I tell you! I should cook more often. What a talent! I’m amazing :) ( all rubbish . But I choose to trust the little man hridz) Hehe. #breakfastclub #iwannacook #LAdiaries.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Also Read |Best Hindi web-series of 2022 so far: Rocket Boys, Panchayat 2, Gullak 3 lead the race

On the work front, Hrithik is looking forward to the release of Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil movie which originally starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Hrithik will be reprising Sethupathi’s character, while Saif will don the cop’s uniform in the film, like Madhavan. Apart from Vikram Vedha, the actor also has the actioner Fighter in his kitty, where he will share screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster War, alongside Tiger Shroff.

