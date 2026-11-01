Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for Saba Azad on her birthday: ‘A dance of adventures’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has penned a heartfelt note for his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad on her birthday today. The actor took to Instagram to share a note, comparing their relationship to a journey filled with unexpected stops and adventures. Hrithik said he would always choose a longer, less convenient route if it meant travelling with Saba.

The birthday post also showcased Saba’s bond with Hrithik’s family. In a photo, she is seen posing with the actor’s sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.

Sharing an anecdote about someone asking him about Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Someone asked me about you. I said I don’t wanna talk about you cause it’s too precious. She insisted and I said this…”