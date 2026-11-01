Hrithik Roshan pens heartfelt note for Saba Azad on her birthday: ‘A dance of adventures’

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has penned a heartfelt note for his girlfriend, actor Saba Azad on her birthday today. The actor took to Instagram to share a note, comparing their relationship to a journey filled with unexpected stops and adventures. Hrithik said he would always choose a longer, less convenient route if it meant travelling with Saba.
The birthday post also showcased Saba’s bond with Hrithik’s family. In a photo, she is seen posing with the actor’s sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan.
Sharing an anecdote about someone asking him about Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan wrote, “Someone asked me about you. I said I don’t wanna talk about you cause it’s too precious. She insisted and I said this…”
He then compared two flight options from Mumbai to a far-off destination, one being a direct flight and the other involving eight random cities and hours of transit at each stop.
“’If it was with her…I said I’d pick the 2nd option… deliberately… every single time.’”
See Hrithik Roshan’s birthday post for Saba here:
View this post on Instagram
Explaining his choice, the actor added, “Cause with you Sa, every mundane, every wait, every deviation from the normal inevitability turns into a dance of adventures.”
He ended his note by writing, “Let’s adventure on my birthday girl. Here’s to a lifetime of long layovers together. I love you ❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”
How Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s love story began
Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly connected through social media. According to a report by The Times of India, Hrithik once liked and shared a video of Saba’s work on X (formerly Twitter), praising the makers. Saba responded by thanking him, and the two began talking through direct messages.
Hrithik and Saba’s relationship soon developed, and they made their first public appearance together at filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party in 2022, making their relationship official.
Over the years, Saba has often accompanied Hrithik to film screenings, on vacations and to family gatherings.
Hrithik Roshan’s first marriage
Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. The couple parted ways in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. They have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan Roshan. Despite their divorce, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their children.