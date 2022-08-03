Hrithik Roshan pens heart-warming message for Salim-Sulaiman: ‘Uff what music’

August 3, 2022 5:35:39 pm
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message for his friends, colleagues and musicians Salim-Sulaiman. He posted a series of pictures and started the caption with, “Just a heartfelt message of appreciation.”
Thanking Salim-Sulaiman for their contribution in his life and acting career, Hrithik recalled some memories from the past. The star also appreciated their music. The 36-year-old actor wrote, “Just a heartfelt message of appreciation for my colleagues and friends Salim-Sulaiman & their team for the incredible contribution to my life … been listening to the BGM work we have done for Krrish, Krrish3 , Kites and Kaabil past few days … uff , fills my heart with love and pride thinking of those times in the studio , the roti dal dinner breaks , sharing food and thoughts and the zest with which we re-entered the studio to create again for another all nighter… what fun. But the music! What music!! UFF what music!! Thank you. Thank you.”
View this post on Instagram
Salim-Sulaiman have been in the industry for more than two decades, and have composed chartbusters for movies like Fashion, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Kaabil among others.
Subscriber Only Stories
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War opposite Tiger Shroff. The actor is gearing up for the release of his film Vikram Vedha, also starring Saif Ali Khan. The movie is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
All stakeholders have to be involved in brainstorming, says SC
SC asks Shinde faction to redraft submissions on Uddhav camp pleas
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
SC verdict on PMLA is problematicPremium
Latest News
The boxer Nitu Ghanghas assures India of at least bronze medal; emotional father says she will “return with the gold medal”
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests
Monsoon alert: Ways to care for your pooch in the rainy season
The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro leaks: Everything we know so far
How the CIA tracked the leader of al-Qaeda
Karnataka: Forest dept ‘cracks’ under pressure from Sagar BJP MLA, transfers official instrumental in nabbing illegal tree fellers
With BGMI pulled from Indian app stores, ‘uncertainty’ grips world of Esports
Shraddha Srinath takes a dig at those who confuse her with Shraddha Kapoor, Shraddha Das
Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation
Free entry to all ASI-protected monuments from Aug 5 to 15
Meet Esther Calixte-Bea who is on a mission to normalise chest hair: ‘I accepted my appearance and embraced it’