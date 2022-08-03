Hrithik Roshan pens heart-warming message for Salim-Sulaiman: ‘Uff what music’

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt message for his friends, colleagues and musicians Salim-Sulaiman. He posted a series of pictures and started the caption with, “Just a heartfelt message of appreciation.”

Thanking Salim-Sulaiman for their contribution in his life and acting career, Hrithik recalled some memories from the past. The star also appreciated their music. The 36-year-old actor wrote, “Just a heartfelt message of appreciation for my colleagues and friends Salim-Sulaiman & their team for the incredible contribution to my life … been listening to the BGM work we have done for Krrish, Krrish3 , Kites and Kaabil past few days … uff , fills my heart with love and pride thinking of those times in the studio , the roti dal dinner breaks , sharing food and thoughts and the zest with which we re-entered the studio to create again for another all nighter… what fun. But the music! What music!! UFF what music!! Thank you. Thank you.”

Salim-Sulaiman have been in the industry for more than two decades, and have composed chartbusters for movies like Fashion, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Kaabil among others.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War opposite Tiger Shroff. The actor is gearing up for the release of his film Vikram Vedha, also starring Saif Ali Khan. The movie is a remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name. He also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.