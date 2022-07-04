Hrithik Roshan parties with Sussanne Khan, her rumoured beau Arslan Goni; she calls them ‘my tribe’

Updated: July 4, 2022 1:35:40 pm
Bollywood’s big names are currently spending time with their family and friends abroad and it seems a fun affair. After actor Preity Zinta shared a photo with Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, husband Gene Goodenough, Sussanne Khan, and Arslan Goni on social media, designer-entrepreneur Sussanne Khan has also given a glimpse of the group’s trip.
In a new photo posted by Sussanne on her stories, the entire group can be seen standing close and is all smiles. She wrote, “The best people in life are those with the largest hearts…my tribe..missing a few”.
This filmy group is spending their time bingeing on food, partying, and working out in the US. In a video shared by Sussanne’s rumoured beau Arslan Goni, the two can be seen coming back from a workout.
This is not the first time this rumoured couple are on a vacation together. Before this trip, they were also spotted together in Goa. Joining them on the trip were Sussanne’s ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured partner actor-musician Saba Azad.
Though it’s been a while that Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, who were once childhood sweethearts, have now separated, but still the two continue to share a close bond. The parents of their two sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan, both of them are good friends and often spend time together with each other’s families.
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan has two films — Fighter and Vikram Vedha — lined up for release and is soon expected to start working on Krrish 4.
