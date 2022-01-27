Hrithik Roshan says he had ‘overwhelming anxiety’ while shooting Agneepath, thanks ‘dearest’ Priyanka Chopra. Watch video

Hrithik Roshan celebrated 10 years of his film Agneepath, a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan classic. He took to Instagram and thanked everyone who was a part of the project, including Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar and Rishi Kapoor. He also mentioned the ‘overwhelming’ anxiety he had, while doing the remake.

Sharing a video, Hrithik wrote, “10 years already… The thought alone has me reliving the anxiety & towering responsibility I felt being a part of Agneepath remake. A big Thank you to everyone who gave a chance to my version of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. My love to the talented Karan Malhotra, the wonderful team at Dharma under the guidance of Karan johar, my dearest priyanka chopra, Sanjay dutt Sir & the brilliant cast + crew. Sharing screen with Rishi uncle will always be a milestone in my career.” Fans flooded the post with praise and hearts.

The original Agneepath released in 1990, and starred Amitabh Bachchan as the protagonist Vijay, who sets out to avenge the death of his father and the injustices done to his family, by joining the underworld. The film was inspired by the life of a Mumbai gangster named Manya Surve. It grew into a cult classic, and in 2012, Hrithik Roshan starred in the remake, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Dutt.

Hrithik was last seen in the 2019 film War, which grossed over Rs 300 crore at the box office. He is now working with Deepika Padukone on Fighter and has Krrish 4 in the pipeline as well.