scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Hrithik Roshan opens up about ‘shortcomings’ as a human being: ‘I was hiding a lot of myself’

Hrithik Roshan revealed that he recalibrated his approach to acting after the critical and commercial failure of Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro.

Hrithik RoshanHrithik Roshan as Vedha in Vikram Vedha. (Photo: PR Handout)

Hrithik Roshan said that more than being secure as an actor, he’s secure as a human being, and this allows him to always put his movies above himself. Hrithik can currently be seen in his first film in three years, Vikram Vedha. He stars in the action-thriller alongside Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he was asked about having become a more risk-taking actor in recent years. Hrithik said that after his historical epic Mohenjo Daro bombed, he took a step back and recalibrated his approach. He brought on an acting coach, told them to study all his films, and reprimand him if he ever repeats himself on camera. Hrithik said that he could go on forever if he’s asked to list down his failings.

Also read |Vikram Vedha movie review: Story’s the biggest star in this smart Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan thriller

He said, “I was hiding a lot of myself, pre-Kaabil. Because I was afraid, I was afraid of all the shortcomings and all the failings that I could see in myself as a human being. But post-Kaabil, I’m being more myself. That habit is cultivated in your childhood, when you’ve not been able to express yourself fully, and you’ve been forced to express yourself in a different way because that’s more acceptable…”

Kaabil was a revenge thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta. Since then, Hrithik has appeared in Super 30 and War. He will next be seen in Fighter.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

He said that he got tired of seeing himself on camera, doing the same things over and over again. “I knew how to face the camera, there was a fallback, there was a metre. There was one model that I was following, and I could see that in my work.”

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil original, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The remake is also directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, and stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani and Rohit Saraf.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 10:02:01 am
Next Story

Watch: Astronaut does ‘yoga in weightlessness’; aces this challenging asana in space

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Mouni Roy birthday bash
Inside Mouni Roy’s birthday bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement