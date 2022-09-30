Hrithik Roshan opens up about ‘shortcomings’ as a human being: ‘I was hiding a lot of myself’

Hrithik Roshan said that more than being secure as an actor, he’s secure as a human being, and this allows him to always put his movies above himself. Hrithik can currently be seen in his first film in three years, Vikram Vedha. He stars in the action-thriller alongside Saif Ali Khan.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, he was asked about having become a more risk-taking actor in recent years. Hrithik said that after his historical epic Mohenjo Daro bombed, he took a step back and recalibrated his approach. He brought on an acting coach, told them to study all his films, and reprimand him if he ever repeats himself on camera. Hrithik said that he could go on forever if he’s asked to list down his failings.

He said, “I was hiding a lot of myself, pre-Kaabil. Because I was afraid, I was afraid of all the shortcomings and all the failings that I could see in myself as a human being. But post-Kaabil, I’m being more myself. That habit is cultivated in your childhood, when you’ve not been able to express yourself fully, and you’ve been forced to express yourself in a different way because that’s more acceptable…”

Kaabil was a revenge thriller directed by Sanjay Gupta. Since then, Hrithik has appeared in Super 30 and War. He will next be seen in Fighter.

He said that he got tired of seeing himself on camera, doing the same things over and over again. “I knew how to face the camera, there was a fallback, there was a metre. There was one model that I was following, and I could see that in my work.”

Vikram Vedha is a remake of the Tamil original, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The remake is also directed by Pushkar-Gayatri, and stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani and Rohit Saraf.