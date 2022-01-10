‘Hrithik Roshan walked out of court after divorce, opened car door for Sussanne’: Rakesh Roshan talks about son, Pinky pens an emotional note

Actor Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 48th birthday today, and is receiving love from all quarters, friends, family and fans. Prior to his birthday, the actor added a new member to his family — a puppy named Mowgli. The actor’s parents, Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, have also opened up about him.

Hrithik shared the video of the puppy and captioned the post, “Hello world – its me Mowgli!! Atleast that’s what my hooman calls me – I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me – thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk – now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys – be sure to say hi when you see me :).” Priyanka Chopra commented calling it the ‘best decision’, while Varun Dhawan agreed. Kriti Sanon called it ‘paw-adorable’. Tiger Shroff commented on the cuteness of the puppy.

Meanwhile, his mother Pinky Roshan wished him a happy birthday with a photo of the two of them. Calling him an ‘institution in himself’, she wrote, “The moon the son the mother and her son happy birthday Duggu you were born to give life to others you live to see people live better your hands never take only give your eyes can bring out emotions in everyone your heart is so pure that lead people to follow the path of truth your speech problem was a challenge to overcome YOU are an institution in yourself you inspire millions and millions love you right back stay blessed always is my earnest prayer to the Universe happy birthday.”

In an interview with ETimes, Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan called him ‘the main Roshan’ and a ‘better father’ that he himself ever was. He also spoke about Hrithik’s cordial relationship with ex-wife Sussanne Khan. He mentioned how after their divorce in court, Hrithik walked out and opened the car door for Sussanne. Rakesh said that this showed his son’s character and these things can’t be taught, they come from inside.

Meanwhile fans have flooded social media with wishes for Hrithik Roshan, thanking him for ‘inspiring’ them, and for being one of the ‘most dignified’ actors in Bollywood, especially during difficult times.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film War. He has other films in the pipeline, including Krrish 4 and Fighter with Deepika Padukone.