Hrithik Roshan on War success: Action films and I are a match made in heaven

Actor Hrithik Roshan is feeling empowered after tasting back-to-back success at the box office this year. The actor started off 2019 with Super 30 and now, his latest release War is unstoppable at the theaters.

“Professionally, it has been a very special year for me. Both the successes have been so empowering. It has only motivated and encouraged me to keep following my instincts and work hard,” Hrithik quipped in a statement.

The 45-year-old added, “This success has been the sweetest for me. As for action films and me being a match made in heaven, I’d love to believe it too as it is the genre I enjoy the most.”

After 12 days of its theatrical run, War has earned Rs 271.65 crore. The Siddharth Anand directorial action thriller is now eyeing at Rs 300 crore mark.

War, which opened to 4000 screens in three languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, also stars Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana and Anupria Goenka.

Super 30, on the other hand is a biographical movie based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. This Vikas Bahl directorial also starred Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Nandish Singh, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Shrivastava and Amit Sadh. It went on to collect Rs 146.94 crore and emerged as the seventh-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019.