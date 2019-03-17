Hrithik Roshan on stammering: Still practise every day to control secondary actions like twitching

Actor Hrithik Roshan revealed how he overcame stammering. The actor said he faced the issue till 2012 and even now, he practises every day to overcome the speech impediment.

“I’d practise every day to overcome the speech issue, I still do for an hour at least so that I can control the secondary actions like twitching and all. The unacceptability to stammering was not only bothersome in my childhood but prevailed till 2012, long after I had become a film star,” Hrithik Roshan told Mumbai Mirror.

He added that he still talks to himself for an hour so that he does not stammer while speaking to people.

On the work front, there is no update on Hrithik’s upcoming project Super 30 yet, which will see the actor play a Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar, who trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for the entrance exams of IIT each year with commendable success rate.

The film was to be helmed by Vikas Bahl but after his name cropped up in the #MeToo India campaign, the maker distanced himself from the project. Other than Super 30, Hrithik is shooting for a film alongside Tiger Shroff. The Siddharth P Malhotra directorial is said to be an action drama.

On the actor’s birthday last year, Rakesh Roshan had announced that Krrish 4 will head to the theatres on Christmas 2020.