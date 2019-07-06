Hrithik Roshan on sharing screen with Tiger Shroff: Only he had the power to stand in front of me

Leading Bollywood stars and action heroes Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will soon be sharing screen space in an upcoming action-drama directed by Siddharth Anand. The film is tentatively titled Fighters.

In a recent interview with GQ India, Hrithik revealed that he is excited at the prospect of joining hands with Tiger Shroff.

Claiming that he had signed the movie only after Tiger came on board, Hrithik said, “After doing movies like Kaabil and Super 30, I needed a force that would drive me to be my best. I was getting too complacent, and I felt only Tiger had the power to stand in front of me and make me look like a piece of shit.”

“I don’t think anyone else would’ve ignited me the way he (Tiger) has,” the actor added. Siddharth has previously worked with Hrithik in the actioner Bang Bang!

The movie features Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. Fighters has been produced by Aditya Chopra with a screenplay by Suresh Nair.

Presently, Hrithik is busy promoting his upcoming flick Super 30 which is based on Patna’s mathematician Anand Kumar. The film has been directed by Vikas Bahl and also features Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role.

Super 30 releases on July 12.